    Spangdahlem Air Base recieves critical assets

    GERMANY

    02.25.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 726th Air Mobility Squadron and the 52nd Maintenance Squadron transport Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM) at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany in February of 2022. Units from Spangdahlem AB routinely train for rapid response operations to keep Airmen, equipment and capabilities ready for any contingency.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 02:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 832617
    VIRIN: 220225-F-SS755-0002
    Filename: DOD_108833688
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spangdahlem Air Base recieves critical assets, by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    munitions
    maintenance
    726
    europeansupport2022

