Airmen assigned to the 726th Air Mobility Squadron and the 52nd Maintenance Squadron transport Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM) at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany in February of 2022. Units from Spangdahlem AB routinely train for rapid response operations to keep Airmen, equipment and capabilities ready for any contingency.
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2022 02:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|832617
|VIRIN:
|220225-F-SS755-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108833688
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spangdahlem Air Base recieves critical assets, by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
