    No Drone Zone Spot

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.25.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mario Coto 

    AFN Yokosuka

    PID: 220225-YKS-NoDroneZone-Coto
    Title: No Drone Zone Spot
    Date: 25 FEB 2022
    VIRIN: 2210225-N-JC445-1001
    Runtime: 00:59:29
    Unit: AFN Yokosuka
    Producer: MC2 Mario Coto




    Caption/Lead:
    220210-N-JC445-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (February 10, 2022) - Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Eric Holy discusses his roles and responsibilities as a harbor patrol crewmember at Commnader, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 832607
    Filename: DOD_108833571
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    This work, No Drone Zone Spot, by PO2 Mario Coto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN Yokosuka
    Spot
    No Drone Zone
    Drone Spot
    No Drone Spot
    Military Spot

