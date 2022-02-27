Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMM-165 Marines return to MCAS Miramar

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jaxson Fryar 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines Corps assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), return from deployment to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, February 27th. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jaxson Fryar)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2022
    Date Posted: 02.27.2022 20:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 832599
    VIRIN: 220227-M-VW477-1001
    Filename: DOD_108833449
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMM-165 Marines return to MCAS Miramar, by Sgt Jaxson Fryar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    11th MEU
    VMM-165
    PrideOfThePacific

