U.S. Marines Corps assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), return from deployment to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, February 27th. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jaxson Fryar)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2022 20:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|832599
|VIRIN:
|220227-M-VW477-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108833449
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, VMM-165 Marines return to MCAS Miramar, by Sgt Jaxson Fryar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
