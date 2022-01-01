Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "Innovate, Accelerate, Thrive - The Air Force at 75": Andersen Air Force Base 2021 year in review

    YIGO, GUAM

    01.01.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Helena Owens 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Team Andersen looks back on its past years accomplishments leading up to the U.S. Air Force and Department of the Air Force 75th Anniversary. As we look ahead to the next 75 years, we must continue to adapt and modernize so that our forces have the war-fighting capabilities they need to stay ahead of our challenges, while also ensuring they and their families have the resources they need to thrive.

    Date Taken: 01.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.27.2022 20:17
    This work, "Innovate, Accelerate, Thrive - The Air Force at 75": Andersen Air Force Base 2021 year in review, by SrA Helena Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    accomplishments
    year in review
    Andersen AFB
    2021
    AF 75th anniversary

