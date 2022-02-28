The dining facility for the "Spartan Brigade," 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, commemorates Black African-American History Month at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 28, 2022. The U.S. Army honors its history by celebrating its differences and different cultures that make its communities and the Army strong and resilient. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Justin McClarran)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2022 01:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|832593
|VIRIN:
|220228-A-ET609-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108833315
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spartan Brigade dining facility commemorates Black African-American History Month, by SSG Justin McClarran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT