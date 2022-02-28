Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spartan Brigade dining facility commemorates Black African-American History Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Justin McClarran 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    The dining facility for the "Spartan Brigade," 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, commemorates Black African-American History Month at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 28, 2022. The U.S. Army honors its history by celebrating its differences and different cultures that make its communities and the Army strong and resilient. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Justin McClarran)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 01:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 832593
    VIRIN: 220228-A-ET609-1001
    Filename: DOD_108833315
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spartan Brigade dining facility commemorates Black African-American History Month, by SSG Justin McClarran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #2ABCT
    #ROTM
    #3rdID
    #SendMe
    #BlackHistoryMonth
    #FortStewart-HunterArmyAirfield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT