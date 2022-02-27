Côte d'Ivoire CQB

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Côte d'Ivoire Special Forces Soldier conducts close quarter battle training at Flintlock 2022 near Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, Feb. 27, 2022. This year, Flintlock is hosted by Côte d'Ivoire. The exercise is designed to strengthen the ability of key partner nations in the region to counter violent extremist organizations, collaborate across borders and provide security for their people. (U.S. Army photo by SSG Andrea Salgado Rivera)