    Côte d'Ivoire CQB

    CôTE D'IVOIRE

    02.27.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andrea Salgado Rivera 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Côte d'Ivoire Special Forces Soldier conducts close quarter battle training at Flintlock 2022 near Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, Feb. 27, 2022. This year, Flintlock is hosted by Côte d'Ivoire. The exercise is designed to strengthen the ability of key partner nations in the region to counter violent extremist organizations, collaborate across borders and provide security for their people. (U.S. Army photo by SSG Andrea Salgado Rivera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2022
    Date Posted: 02.27.2022 17:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 832583
    VIRIN: 220227-A-HX098-0092
    Filename: DOD_108833228
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: CI

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Côte d'Ivoire CQB, by SSG Andrea Salgado Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Africa
    FTX
    Special Operations
    flintlock
    FL22

