    Five things you should know about the NATO Response Force (Master)

    BELGIUM

    02.25.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel         

    What is the NATO Response Force? A highly ready multinational force consisting of land, air, and sea and special operations forces contributed on a rotating basis by NATO Allies and able to deploy quickly, wherever needed.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 02.27.2022 14:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 832571
    VIRIN: 220225-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108833148
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: BE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    NATO

