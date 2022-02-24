Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Apaches arrive at Saber Strike

    LATVIA

    02.24.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Cunningham 

    118th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Nearly 20 AH-64D Apache Longbow helicopters assigned to 1-3rd Attack Battalion, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, arrive at Lielvarde Military Airfield, Latvia, Feb. 24, 2022. Elements of the 12 CAB departed Germany for Lithuania and Latvia to conduct training with NATO allies in support of Saber Strike 22. 12 CAB trains and remains a constant and credible U.S. Army aviation force in support of allies and partners and the stability and security of Europe.

