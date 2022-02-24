Nearly 20 AH-64D Apache Longbow helicopters assigned to 1-3rd Attack Battalion, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, arrive at Lielvarde Military Airfield, Latvia, Feb. 24, 2022. Elements of the 12 CAB departed Germany for Lithuania and Latvia to conduct training with NATO allies in support of Saber Strike 22. 12 CAB trains and remains a constant and credible U.S. Army aviation force in support of allies and partners and the stability and security of Europe.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2022 05:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|832559
|VIRIN:
|220224-Z-GR957-001
|PIN:
|220224
|Filename:
|DOD_108832917
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|LV
|Downloads:
|11
|High-Res. Downloads:
|11
This work, Apaches arrive at Saber Strike, by SSG John Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
