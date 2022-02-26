Coast Guard medevacs cruise ship passenger near New Orleans

A Coast Guard Station New Orleans 29-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water boatcrew medevacs a cruise ship passenger on the Mississippi River near New Orleans, Louisiana on Feb. 26, 2022. The boatcrew transferred the passenger to a boat launch in Belle Chasse, Louisiana to awaiting emergency medical services in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video by Coast Guard Station New Orleans)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2022 00:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|832554
|VIRIN:
|220226-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108832858
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
