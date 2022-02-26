Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs cruise ship passenger near New Orleans

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Station New Orleans 29-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water boatcrew medevacs a cruise ship passenger on the Mississippi River near New Orleans, Louisiana on Feb. 26, 2022. The boatcrew transferred the passenger to a boat launch in Belle Chasse, Louisiana to awaiting emergency medical services in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video by Coast Guard Station New Orleans)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2022
    Date Posted: 02.27.2022 00:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 

    medevac
    New Orleans
    cruise
    boatcrew
    carnival
    valor

