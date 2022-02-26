Coast Guard medevacs cruise ship passenger near New Orleans

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Coast Guard Station New Orleans 29-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water boatcrew medevacs a cruise ship passenger on the Mississippi River near New Orleans, Louisiana on Feb. 26, 2022. The boatcrew transferred the passenger to a boat launch in Belle Chasse, Louisiana to awaiting emergency medical services in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video by Coast Guard Station New Orleans)