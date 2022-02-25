Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022 increases the National Guard’s capacity to operate in austere, extreme cold-weather environments across Alaska and the Arctic region. AEP22 enhances the ability of military and civilian inter-agency partners to respond to a variety of emergency and homeland security missions across Alaska and the Arctic. (U.S. Army Video By Illinois Army National Guard Pfc. Xzavier Marte)
|02.25.2022
|02.26.2022 22:56
|B-Roll
|832553
|220225-A-HB480-1001
|DOD_108832833
|00:01:51
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|4
|4
This work, Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 General B-Roll Package, by PFC Xzavier Marte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
