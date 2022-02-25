Côte d’Ivoire and U.S. Army Special Forces conduct CASEVAC

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Army Special Forces Soldiers help load a simulated casualty alongside Côte d’Ivoire Special Forces for CASEVAC training during Flintlock 2022 near Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, Feb. 25, 2022.Flintlock provides an opportunity for partner forces to hone in skillsets to improve readiness and address counter extremist violence in the region. This, allowing the sharing of information and tactics between nations (U.S. Army video by Spc. Timothee Buangala)