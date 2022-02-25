Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Côte d’Ivoire and U.S. Army Special Forces conduct CASEVAC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CôTE D'IVOIRE

    02.25.2022

    Video by Spc. Timothee Buangala 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    A U.S. Army Special Forces Soldiers help load a simulated casualty alongside Côte d’Ivoire Special Forces for CASEVAC training during Flintlock 2022 near Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, Feb. 25, 2022.Flintlock provides an opportunity for partner forces to hone in skillsets to improve readiness and address counter extremist violence in the region. This, allowing the sharing of information and tactics between nations (U.S. Army video by Spc. Timothee Buangala)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 02.26.2022 09:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 832548
    VIRIN: 220223-A-CQ437-1001
    Filename: DOD_108832611
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: CI

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Côte d’Ivoire and U.S. Army Special Forces conduct CASEVAC, by SPC Timothee Buangala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Africa
    Special Forces
    training
    CASEVAC
    Flintlock
    Côte d'Ivoire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT