A U.S. Army Special Forces Soldiers help load a simulated casualty alongside Côte d’Ivoire Special Forces for CASEVAC training during Flintlock 2022 near Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, Feb. 25, 2022.Flintlock provides an opportunity for partner forces to hone in skillsets to improve readiness and address counter extremist violence in the region. This, allowing the sharing of information and tactics between nations (U.S. Army video by Spc. Timothee Buangala)
|02.25.2022
|02.26.2022 09:30
|B-Roll
|832548
|220223-A-CQ437-1001
|DOD_108832611
|00:01:16
|CI
|3
|3
This work, Côte d’Ivoire and U.S. Army Special Forces conduct CASEVAC, by SPC Timothee Buangala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
