    Four To-Dos for Resuming Water Use

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sarah Myers 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Feb. 25, 2022) – An informational video providing recommended steps to take after resuming normal water use by residents. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sarah Myers)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 19:53
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 

    RedHill
    SafeWaters

