17th Training Wing students prepare for Invitational Drill Competition

The 17th TRG Drill team prepare for an upcoming Invitational Competition hosted by the 37th Training Wing at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2022 18:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|832522
|VIRIN:
|220223-F-SN616-290
|Filename:
|DOD_108831864
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT