    Interview with Lt. Hailey Buck, 5-73rd CAV and Polish 1st Lt. Damian Svpien

    NOWA DEBA, POLAND

    02.22.2022

    Video by Sgt. James Bourgeois 

    82nd Airborne Division

    1st Lt. Hailey Buck, assigned to 5-73rd Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conducts an interview with her fellow Platoon Leader from Poland following a training exercise at Nowa Deba, Poland

    Date Taken: 02.22.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 17:36
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 832518
    VIRIN: 220222-M-GU106-194
    Filename: DOD_108831835
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: NOWA DEBA, PL

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Interview with Lt. Hailey Buck, 5-73rd CAV and Polish 1st Lt. Damian Svpien, by Sgt James Bourgeois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    82ndAirborneDivision
    StrongerTogether
    europeansupport2022
    AmericasContingencyCorps

