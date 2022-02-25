SpaceX Falcon 9 Starlink

SpaceX Falcon 9 booster, containing 50 Starlink satellites, launched into low-Earth orbit from Vandenberg’s Space Launch Complex-4E, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at 9:12 a.m. Pacific Standard Time. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rocio Romo)
|02.25.2022
|02.25.2022 17:02
|Package
|832516
|220225-F-TD231-1001
|DOD_108831820
|00:00:27
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|0
|0
