    SpaceX Falcon 9 Starlink

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rocio Romo 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    SpaceX Falcon 9 booster, containing 50 Starlink satellites, launched into low-Earth orbit from Vandenberg’s Space Launch Complex-4E, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at 9:12 a.m. Pacific Standard Time. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rocio Romo)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 17:02
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US

    This work, SpaceX Falcon 9 Starlink, by A1C Rocio Romo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SpaceX
    Falcon 9
    Starlink
    Vandenberg SFB

