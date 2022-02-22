Paratroopers assigned to Troop B, 5th Squadron, 73rd Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division train alongside our Polish Allies assigned to the 21st Rifle Brigade as part of a combined training event Feb 22 at Nowa Deba, Poland. The training event allowed the Allies to get to know each other’s equipment, capabilities and tactics to enhance our readiness and strengthen our NATO Alliance.
The 82nd Airborne Division is currently deployed to Poland to train with and operate alongside our Polish Allies. This event serves as a great opportunity to improve tactical training and increase our interoperability across all domains.
The 82nd Airborne Division's mission is to assure our Allies as they have a host of unique capabilities and conduct a wide range of missions that are scalable and tailorable to mission requirements.
This work, 82nd Airborne trains with their Polish Allies, by Sgt James Bourgeois, identified by DVIDS
