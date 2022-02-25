President Biden Delivers Remarks on his Nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to Serve as Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2022 15:31
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|832499
|Filename:
|DOD_108831561
|Length:
|00:20:14
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, President Biden Delivers Remarks on his Nomination of Judge Jackson, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT