Press conference by the NATO Secretary General (opening remarks)
BELGIUM
02.25.2022
Courtesy Video
Press conference by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg following the Extraordinary virtual summit of NATO Heads of State and Government at NATO headquarters on 25 February 2022.
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2022 15:14
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|832494
|VIRIN:
|220225-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108831514
|Length:
|00:06:01
|Location:
|BE
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Press conference by the NATO Secretary General (opening remarks)
LEAVE A COMMENT