    SEA Whitehead visits Minnesota National Guard

    MN, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    Senior Enlisted Advisor Tony Whitehead, senior enlisted advisor to the chief, National Guard Bureau, toured various facilities and met with Soldiers and Airmen of the Minnesota National Guard during a visit to the state from Feb. 15-18, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)

    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 14:36
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard
    Senior Leaders
    SEA Whitehead

