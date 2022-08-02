JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Feb. 24, 2022) – The Rapid Response Team is a trained team that responds to water concerns that may arise after the Hawaii Department of Health issues amended health advisories. The U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing, and the recovery of the Red Hill Well. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mar’Queon A. D. Tramble)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2022 14:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|832489
|VIRIN:
|220222-N-TO792-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108831357
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Rapid Response Team Video, by PO2 MarQueon Tramble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
