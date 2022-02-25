The eNavFit interface is the U.S. Navy’s newest bridging technology in the Talent Management initiative for completion of personnel performance evaluations. This module provides guidance on the use of the downloadable NAVPERS 16XX performance appraisal form.
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2022 14:26
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|832484
|VIRIN:
|220225-N-TN558-1010
|PIN:
|10
|Filename:
|DOD_108831301
|Length:
|00:12:40
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, eNavFit Tutorial Series Module Ten: Intermittent/Offline Operations - Appraisal, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT