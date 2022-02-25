The eNavFit interface is the U.S. Navy’s newest bridging technology in the Talent Management initiative for completion of personnel performance evaluations. This module provides guidance on the process workflow used by a Reporting Senior or their Trusted Agent to submit summary groups to Navy Personnel Command for processing.
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2022 14:28
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|832483
|VIRIN:
|220225-N-TN558-1009
|PIN:
|9
|Filename:
|DOD_108831297
|Length:
|00:03:46
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, eNavFit Tutorial Series Module Eight: Submission to Navy Personnel Command, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
