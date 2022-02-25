The eNavFit interface is the U.S. Navy’s newest bridging technology in the Talent Management initiative for completion of personnel performance evaluations. This module provides guidance for changing the summary group status to “Route” and how reviewers modify appraisal inputs.
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2022 14:29
|Category:
|Briefings
|Length:
|00:04:25
This work, eNavFit Tutorial Series Module Six: Routing Reports & Reviewer Inputs, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
