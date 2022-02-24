Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    32d AAMDC Black History Trivia

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Video by Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo 

    32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    February is African American History month, and to raise awareness around the command footprint we went on the ground to ask 32d AAMDC Soldiers Black history trivia questions.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 12:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 832458
    VIRIN: 220224-A-CP971-734
    Filename: DOD_108831012
    Length: 00:04:41
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 32d AAMDC Black History Trivia, by SGT Ian Vega-Cerezo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Black
    History
    AAHM
    32d AAMDC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT