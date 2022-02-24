32d AAMDC Black History Trivia

February is African American History month, and to raise awareness around the command footprint we went on the ground to ask 32d AAMDC Soldiers Black history trivia questions.
|02.24.2022
|02.25.2022 12:18
|Package
|832458
|220224-A-CP971-734
|DOD_108831012
|00:04:41
|EL PASO, TX, US
|0
|0
