Hill AFB BHM - "Lift Every Voice and Sing"

“Lift Every Voice and Sing,” is a poem written by James Weldon Johnson and set to music by his brother, J. Rosamond Johnson. In honor of Abraham Lincoln’s birthday, it was written to give encouragement to the African American community during a time of turmoil. The song was deemed the “Black National Anthem” by the NAACP in 1919 because it eloquently described the yearning of African Americans for equality in America. The lyrics pay homage to the past while providing hope for the future.
|02.16.2022
|02.25.2022 11:56
|Series
|832449
|220225-F-OD616-2001
|DOD_108830941
|00:02:10
|UT, US
|2
|2
