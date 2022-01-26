Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hill AFB BHM - Humble beginnings

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UT, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2022

    Video by Ronald Bradshaw 

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    To conclude our four-part series on local Black entrepreneurs for African American Heritage Month, the Team Hill Special Observance Council visited with Helena Carter, U. S. Army Retiree and co-owner of Taste of Louisiana Utah LLC, to learn about her shared experience with her husband, Jerrell Carter as Black business owners. During our interview, Mrs. Carter remarked that Taste of Louisiana was born from humble beginnings, starting out in 2016 as a curbside business on Hill AFB, and expanding to a mobile food truck business with hungry customers willing to follow throughout the state of Utah. With the intent of bringing southern favorites to the Utah area, the Taste of Louisiana Utah food truck has been widely successful in introducing locals to the trademark taste of food from Jerrell Carter’s hometown. In 2022, Helena looks back on their success as Black entrepreneurs and she remains enthusiastic for the company’s expansion for years to come.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 11:38
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 832447
    VIRIN: 220225-F-OD616-1001
    Filename: DOD_108830911
    Length: 00:07:58
    Location: UT, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hill AFB BHM - Humble beginnings, by Ronald Bradshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hill AFB
    Hill Air Force Base
    black history month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT