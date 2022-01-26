Hill AFB BHM - Humble beginnings

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



To conclude our four-part series on local Black entrepreneurs for African American Heritage Month, the Team Hill Special Observance Council visited with Helena Carter, U. S. Army Retiree and co-owner of Taste of Louisiana Utah LLC, to learn about her shared experience with her husband, Jerrell Carter as Black business owners. During our interview, Mrs. Carter remarked that Taste of Louisiana was born from humble beginnings, starting out in 2016 as a curbside business on Hill AFB, and expanding to a mobile food truck business with hungry customers willing to follow throughout the state of Utah. With the intent of bringing southern favorites to the Utah area, the Taste of Louisiana Utah food truck has been widely successful in introducing locals to the trademark taste of food from Jerrell Carter’s hometown. In 2022, Helena looks back on their success as Black entrepreneurs and she remains enthusiastic for the company’s expansion for years to come.