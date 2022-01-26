To conclude our four-part series on local Black entrepreneurs for African American Heritage Month, the Team Hill Special Observance Council visited with Helena Carter, U. S. Army Retiree and co-owner of Taste of Louisiana Utah LLC, to learn about her shared experience with her husband, Jerrell Carter as Black business owners. During our interview, Mrs. Carter remarked that Taste of Louisiana was born from humble beginnings, starting out in 2016 as a curbside business on Hill AFB, and expanding to a mobile food truck business with hungry customers willing to follow throughout the state of Utah. With the intent of bringing southern favorites to the Utah area, the Taste of Louisiana Utah food truck has been widely successful in introducing locals to the trademark taste of food from Jerrell Carter’s hometown. In 2022, Helena looks back on their success as Black entrepreneurs and she remains enthusiastic for the company’s expansion for years to come.
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2022 11:38
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|832447
|VIRIN:
|220225-F-OD616-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108830911
|Length:
|00:07:58
|Location:
|UT, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Hill AFB BHM - Humble beginnings, by Ronald Bradshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT