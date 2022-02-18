Members from the 301st Fighter Wing share what Black History Month means to them at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth Texas on Feb 18, 2022. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Nije Hightower)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2022 11:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|832445
|VIRIN:
|220218-F-RC356-280
|Filename:
|DOD_108830842
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|FORT WORTH, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 301 Fighter Wing Black History Month Highlight, by SSgt Nije Hightower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
