    301 Fighter Wing Black History Month Highlight

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nije Hightower 

    301st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members from the 301st Fighter Wing share what Black History Month means to them at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth Texas on Feb 18, 2022. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Nije Hightower)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 11:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 832445
    VIRIN: 220218-F-RC356-280
    Filename: DOD_108830842
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US 

    TAGS

    African American
    Black History Month
    ReserveResiliant
    301stFighterWing

