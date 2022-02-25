Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Opening remarks by the NATO Secretary General at the meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of Heads of State and Government

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BELGIUM

    02.25.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel         

    Opening remarks by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of Heads of State and Government in Brussels on 25 February 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 10:31
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 832437
    VIRIN: 220225-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108830792
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: BE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ukraine
    SG remarks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT