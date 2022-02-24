Paratroopers from 2nd Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade deploy from Aviano Air Base, Italy to Latvia as a United States' commitment to our NATO Allies and bolstered defense efforts within the European theater. (U.S. Air Force video by SrA Taryn Onyon)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2022 09:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|832430
|VIRIN:
|220224-F-NN513-662
|Filename:
|DOD_108830679
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Support to European Partners and Allies, by SrA Taryn Onyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
