    Support to European Partners and Allies

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.24.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Taryn Onyon 

    AFN Aviano

    Paratroopers from 2nd Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade deploy from Aviano Air Base, Italy to Latvia as a United States' commitment to our NATO Allies and bolstered defense efforts within the European theater. (U.S. Air Force video by SrA Taryn Onyon)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 09:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 832430
    VIRIN: 220224-F-NN513-662
    Filename: DOD_108830679
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 

    This work, Support to European Partners and Allies, by SrA Taryn Onyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

