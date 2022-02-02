Black History Month Spotlight: Capt. Ashley Hollingsworth

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Capt. Ashley Hollingsworth, a medical administrative officer at the 175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard, talks about her military service and the significance of Black History Month and those who paved the way before her on Feb. 2, 2022, at Warfield Air National Guard Base, Middle River, Maryland. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Danielle Lofton)