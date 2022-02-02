Black History Month Spotlight: Capt. Ashley Hollingsworth

U.S. Air Force Capt. Ashley Hollingsworth, a medical administrative officer at the 175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard, talks about her military service and the significance of Black History Month and those who paved the way before her on Feb. 2, 2022, at Warfield Air National Guard Base, Middle River, Maryland. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Danielle Lofton)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2022 09:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|832425
|VIRIN:
|220202-F-HD161-750
|Filename:
|DOD_108830660
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
