Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Black History Month Spotlight: Capt. Ashley Hollingsworth

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MD, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Danielle Lofton 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Ashley Hollingsworth, a medical administrative officer at the 175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard, talks about her military service and the significance of Black History Month and those who paved the way before her on Feb. 2, 2022, at Warfield Air National Guard Base, Middle River, Maryland. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Danielle Lofton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 09:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 832425
    VIRIN: 220202-F-HD161-750
    Filename: DOD_108830660
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: MD, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Black History Month Spotlight: Capt. Ashley Hollingsworth, by SrA Danielle Lofton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Black History Month
    Maryland
    Warfield Air National Guard Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT