U.S. Army pilots assigned to 7th Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, take off in AH-64D Apache helicopters from Storck Barracks, Germany, on Feb. 23, 2022. Elements of 1ACB were ordered to reposition to support the United States’ decision to increase its presence and activities in Europe as part of our strong and unremitting commitment to our NATO allies and partners.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2022 09:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|832420
|VIRIN:
|220224-A-SM410-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108830568
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|STORCK BARRACKS, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: AH-64D Apache helicopters take off from Storck Barracks, by SGT Cory Reese, identified by DVIDS
