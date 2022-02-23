Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: AH-64D Apache helicopters take off from Storck Barracks

    STORCK BARRACKS, GERMANY

    02.23.2022

    Video by Sgt. Cory Reese 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Army pilots assigned to 7th Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, take off in AH-64D Apache helicopters from Storck Barracks, Germany, on Feb. 23, 2022. Elements of 1ACB were ordered to reposition to support the United States’ decision to increase its presence and activities in Europe as part of our strong and unremitting commitment to our NATO allies and partners.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 09:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 832420
    VIRIN: 220224-A-SM410-1001
    Filename: DOD_108830568
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: STORCK BARRACKS, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: AH-64D Apache helicopters take off from Storck Barracks, by SGT Cory Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AH-64 Apache

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    EuropeanSupport2022

