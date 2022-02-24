Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Forces participate in Indian Navy-led Exercise Milan for first time

    INDIA

    02.24.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    U.S Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) and a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft (MPRA), from Patrol Squadron (VP) 47, joined with ships, aircraft and personnel from India and numerous other navies to begin Exercise Milan 2022, in the Bay of Bengal, Feb. 25.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 04:51
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 832416
    VIRIN: 220224-N-YQ181-1001
    Filename: DOD_108830370
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: IN

    TAGS

    Indian Navy
    C7F
    Milan
    CTF 71

