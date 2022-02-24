U.S Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) and a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft (MPRA), from Patrol Squadron (VP) 47, joined with ships, aircraft and personnel from India and numerous other navies to begin Exercise Milan 2022, in the Bay of Bengal, Feb. 25.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2022 04:51
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|832416
|VIRIN:
|220224-N-YQ181-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108830370
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|IN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, US Forces participate in Indian Navy-led Exercise Milan for first time, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
