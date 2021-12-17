Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RAD: Goodbye Beast and Bahami

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.17.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Baylee Yassu 

    AFN Aviano

    Radio Around the Region celebrating the memories created with DJ Tommy Bahami and "The Beast" as we say goodbye at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 17, 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Baylee Yassu).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2021
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 08:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 832415
    VIRIN: 211217-F-UO171-001
    Filename: DOD_108830361
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAD: Goodbye Beast and Bahami, by SrA Baylee Yassu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    The Beast

    RAD

    AFN Kunsan

    AFN the Eagle

    Radio around the Region

    TAGS

    The Beast
    RAD
    AFN Kunsan
    AFN the Eagle
    Radio around the Region
    Tommy Bahami

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT