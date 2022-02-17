Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    (Full Interview) SMSgt Wilson BHM Radio Interview

    TURKEY

    02.17.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio 

    AFN Incirlik

    Senior Master Sgt. Christopher Wilson, 728th Air Mobility Squadron air transportation flight superintendent, joins AFN-Incirlik to talk about, if diversity in the Air Force is forced, during the Meet the Titans segment at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Feb. 17, 2022. Wilson used the term “self-licking ice-cream cone” as his main analogy for this phenomenon in the Air Force. Wilson said the current system of diversity & inclusion could be the reason for exclusion & extremism and says there is another way for D&I to become more organic in the way the Air Force wants it to be. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 04:40
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 832414
    VIRIN: 220217-F-YT646-6120
    Filename: DOD_108830347
    Length: 00:10:14
    Location: TR

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, (Full Interview) SMSgt Wilson BHM Radio Interview, by SSgt Pedro Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Black History Month
    Diversity & Inclusion
    AFN-Incirlik
    Meet The Titans
    Extremism Dialogue

