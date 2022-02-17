(Full Interview) SMSgt Wilson BHM Radio Interview

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/832414" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Senior Master Sgt. Christopher Wilson, 728th Air Mobility Squadron air transportation flight superintendent, joins AFN-Incirlik to talk about, if diversity in the Air Force is forced, during the Meet the Titans segment at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Feb. 17, 2022. Wilson used the term “self-licking ice-cream cone” as his main analogy for this phenomenon in the Air Force. Wilson said the current system of diversity & inclusion could be the reason for exclusion & extremism and says there is another way for D&I to become more organic in the way the Air Force wants it to be. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)