RAI: Command Post

Radio Around the Region interview highlighting the importance of the Command Post at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 15, 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Baylee Yassu).
|10.15.2021
|02.25.2022 08:11
|Package
|832412
|211015-F-UO171-001
|DOD_108830332
|00:01:00
|KR
|0
|0
