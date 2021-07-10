Radio Around the Region premiering the transition from AFN Kunsan's DJ Tommy Bahami to the new DJ Toast at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 7, 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Baylee Yassu).
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2022 08:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|832410
|VIRIN:
|211007-F-UO171-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108830327
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, RAD: Goodbye Tommy, Hello Toast, by SrA Baylee Yassu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT