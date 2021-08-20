Radio Around the Region showcasing how AFN Kunsan's afternoon can turn it up at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 20, 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Baylee Yassu).
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2022 08:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|832409
|VIRIN:
|210820-F-UO171-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108830318
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, RAD: Silent Film, by SrA Baylee Yassu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT