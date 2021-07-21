Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RAD: Beast Hour

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.21.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Baylee Yassu 

    AFN Aviano

    Radio Around the Region showcasing AFN Kunsan's afternoon show with "The Beast" at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 21, 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Baylee Yassu).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2021
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 08:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 832405
    VIRIN: 210721-F-UO171-001
    Filename: DOD_108830299
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAD: Beast Hour, by SrA Baylee Yassu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    The Beast

    RAD

    AFN Kunsan

    Radio around the Region

    TAGS

    The Beast
    RAD
    AFN Kunsan
    AFN the Eagle
    Radio around the Region

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT