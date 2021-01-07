Radio Around the Region highlighting the debut of AFN Kunsan's afternoon show with new DJ "The Beast" at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 1, 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Baylee Yassu).
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2022 08:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|832404
|VIRIN:
|210701-F-UO171-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108830298
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, RAD: "The Beast" Debut, by SrA Baylee Yassu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
