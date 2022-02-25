United States Air Force Airmen assigned to the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, improved their agile combat employment abilities. Their goal was to validate an agile force package that would further U.S. – partner nation relations and rapid-response efforts.
|02.25.2022
|02.25.2022 03:41
|Package
|832403
|220216-F-IH072-7777
|DOD_108830297
|00:01:08
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|0
|0
This work, Air refueling, aircraft maintenance squadron’s maintain ACE readiness, by TSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
