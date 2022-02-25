Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air refueling, aircraft maintenance squadron’s maintain ACE readiness

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.25.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Sergio Gamboa 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    United States Air Force Airmen assigned to the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, improved their agile combat employment abilities. Their goal was to validate an agile force package that would further U.S. – partner nation relations and rapid-response efforts.

    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

