    Learnin' Love at Incirlik Shout Outs

    TURKEY

    02.13.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio 

    AFN Incirlik

    Airmen from the 39th Air Base Wing shout-out their families for Valentine's Day at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, February 13, 2022. The question of "what is love?" was asked to all Airmen and depending on the Airman's personal situation the questions of "how do you fall in love?" or "when did you know you were in love?" were asked. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)

    This work, Learnin' Love at Incirlik Shout Outs, by SSgt Pedro Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Love
    Valentine's Day
    Incirlik Air Base
    Man-on-the-street Interview
    Airmen outside of work
    airmen overseas

