    2CR deploys to Romania

    GERMANY

    02.23.2022

    Video by Spc. Ryan Parr 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment prepare to deploy from Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, Feb. 23, 2022, for Romania as part of the reinforcement mission in support of our NATO Allies and partners. The 2CR will augment the more than 900 U.S. personnel already in Romania who are there supporting Atlantic Resolve. This move is designed to respond to the current security environment and to reinforce the deterrent and defensive posture on NATO’s eastern flank.(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ryan Parr)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 03:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 832399
    VIRIN: 220223-A-RG158-764
    Filename: DOD_108830289
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: DE

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    2CR
    7ATC
    strongertogether
    europeansupport2022

