    Host Nation and PMO continue construction at ADAB

    QATAR

    02.17.2022

    Video by Senior Airman David Phaff 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    Col Arno Bischoff, director of the Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) program management office, and Capt Jonathan Huffman, cheif of construction execution at Al Dhafra AB, UAE, talk about on going construction of the base and working with host nation construction partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman David Phaff)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 03:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 832395
    VIRIN: 220217-F-XO639-511
    Filename: DOD_108830285
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: QA

    PMO
    380th AEW QECE

