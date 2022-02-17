Col Arno Bischoff, director of the Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) program management office, and Capt Jonathan Huffman, cheif of construction execution at Al Dhafra AB, UAE, talk about on going construction of the base and working with host nation construction partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman David Phaff)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2022 03:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|832395
|VIRIN:
|220217-F-XO639-511
|Filename:
|DOD_108830285
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|QA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Host Nation and PMO continue construction at ADAB, by SrA David Phaff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT