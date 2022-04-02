Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TSgt. Alec Ogg, Fuel Operations Specialist

    SUWON, SOUTH KOREA

    02.04.2022

    TSgt. Alec Ogg talks about his day to day operations and his experience as a fuel operations specials, at Suwon Air Base, South Korea. (Video by Sgt. Yun Byong Park)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 23:44
    Location: SUWON, KR 

    korea
    air force
    suwon
    fuel operations specialist

