TSgt. Alec Ogg, Fuel Operations Specialist

TSgt. Alec Ogg talks about his day to day operations and his experience as a fuel operations specials, at Suwon Air Base, South Korea. (Video by Sgt. Yun Byong Park)
Date Taken:
|02.04.2022
Date Posted:
|02.24.2022 23:44
Length:
|00:00:29
Location:
|SUWON, KR
