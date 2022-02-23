Maj. Gen. JB Vowell, U.S. Army Japan's commanding general, introductory remarks to newly hired Host Nation Employee's during their Newcomers Orientation.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2022 23:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|832385
|VIRIN:
|220223-A-RG339-393
|Filename:
|DOD_108830023
|Length:
|00:02:51
|Location:
|KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Japan Host Nation Employee Newcomers Orientation, by MAJ Elias Chelala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT