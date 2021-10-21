Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spotlight: SSgt Jesse Sharrard, PACAF Air Postal Squadron

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    10.21.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Belen Saldana 

    Media Center - Japan

    A spotlight video highlighting a day in the world of SSgt Jesse Sharrard, an NCOIC at the Yokota Air Mail Terminal.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2021
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 22:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 832384
    VIRIN: 211021-N-FA353-438
    Filename: DOD_108829997
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spotlight: SSgt Jesse Sharrard, PACAF Air Postal Squadron, by PO2 Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Yokota Air Base
    PACAF Air Postal Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT