A spotlight video highlighting a day in the world of SSgt Jesse Sharrard, an NCOIC at the Yokota Air Mail Terminal.
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2022 22:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|832384
|VIRIN:
|211021-N-FA353-438
|Filename:
|DOD_108829997
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spotlight: SSgt Jesse Sharrard, PACAF Air Postal Squadron, by PO2 Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT