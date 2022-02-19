Michael Jordan Tournament

U.S. service members stationed in the Republic of Korea come to Kunsan Air Base to play in a basketball tournament hosted by the Wolfpack Feb 19, 2022. The tournament was held in dedication to Michael Jordan, a sports icon. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Angel Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2022 20:31
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
