    JBER hosts Black History Month Leadership Panel

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson's Diversity and Inclusion team hosted a Black History Month Panel with Base Leadership and Eagle River High School Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps cadets at JBER, Alaska, Feb. 17, 2022. The panel allowed the students to ask questions on the panelist's experiences in the military.

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 20:14
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 832380
    VIRIN: 220217-F-MJ351-1001
    Filename: DOD_108829952
    Length: 00:41:55
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 

    This work, JBER hosts Black History Month Leadership Panel, by SrA Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JROTC
    African-American History Month
    Black History Month
    USARAK
    JBER
    Diversity and Inclusion team

