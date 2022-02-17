Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson's Diversity and Inclusion team hosted a Black History Month Panel with Base Leadership and Eagle River High School Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps cadets at JBER, Alaska, Feb. 17, 2022. The panel allowed the students to ask questions on the panelist's experiences in the military.
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2022 20:14
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|832380
|VIRIN:
|220217-F-MJ351-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108829952
|Length:
|00:41:55
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, JBER hosts Black History Month Leadership Panel, by SrA Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
