    Osan Teams Workshop

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.15.2022

    Video by Senior Airman James Kennedy 

    AFN Humphreys

    The Teams Workshop talks about how it helps military spouses and dependents get jobs when PCS to new military locations. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman James Kennedy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 23:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 832377
    VIRIN: 220215-F-AR133-1001
    Filename: DOD_108829924
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan Teams Workshop, by SrA James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TEAMS
    Osan
    Military Spouses
    Osan AB
    Teams Workshop

