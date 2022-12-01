Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    San Diego 4 material transfer

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2022

    Video by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Pacific Border District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Border District employees monitor material transfer at the San Diego 4 former DoD-funded border barrier construction site near San Diego, California, Jan. 12. District contractors assisted in loading the excess border barrier material for delivery to the state of Texas.

    Date Taken: 01.12.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 18:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 832368
    VIRIN: 220112-A-RY318-901
    Filename: DOD_108829829
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, San Diego 4 material transfer, by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Border Barrier
    Border Wall
    South Pacific Border District
    SPB
    San Diego 4

