U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Border District employees monitor material transfer at the San Diego 4 former DoD-funded border barrier construction site near San Diego, California, Jan. 12. District contractors assisted in loading the excess border barrier material for delivery to the state of Texas.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2022 18:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|832368
|VIRIN:
|220112-A-RY318-901
|Filename:
|DOD_108829829
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, San Diego 4 material transfer, by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
